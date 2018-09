We often neglect flexibility ( one of the vital components of fitness). It is the need of the hour to become flexible and build strong muscles to do your daily chores and keep joint pain, leg injuries and so on, at bay. When turning over in bed or getting out of bed, you can strain your muscle and disc if you are not flexible. Furthermore, you may also suffer from back pain while lifting a heavy object, sitting or trying to stand up, running and many other activities. If you are flexible you will be able to improve your posture, you can lengthen your muscles for a longer leaner look, you will feel calm, content and confident, it can help you to make your cardio easier and lighter and can help you to deal with hamstrings. Moreover, you will also be able to travel more easily and sit in different positions if you are required to go on a vacation or on an official trip. So, if you want to become flexible do these 5 workouts and we guarantee you will really become flexible, fit and fine!

You can do Pilates: Yes, you have heard it right! Pilates can be beneficial for your health. It can help you to battle the bulge, improve your blood circulation and enhance your flexibility. It mainly focuses on your core, neck, thighs and inner thighs and can be helpful to strengthen your back and hips and improve your flexibility. So, just start doing it right away! You can do Tai Chi: It is one of the most effective methods to improve your flexibility. It not only helps you to relax but it can help you to prevent from injuries, the constant movements can help you to stretch and enhance your posture. So, get, set and go! You can dance your way to flexibility: The next time you hear your favourite song just get on the floor and shake your leg. it will help you to build stronger bones, improve your hand-eye-coordination too. Moreover, it is one of the great ways to improve your flexibility. So, you can opt for Zumba and many other dance forms. You can do yoga: Yoga has amazing benefits which can improve your overall well-being. It can improve your breathing and also the different asanas which are performed in yoga require efficient movements. The bonus: You can become flexible! You should stretch: Stretching can be helpful in improving the range of movement in a joint. If you have any nagging injuries you can do light stretches which can help you to become flexible and stay fit. If you do a pre-workout stretching session it can help you to improve your flexibility as it prepares your body to exercise.