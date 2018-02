Tiger nuts are one of the most popular superfoods and you’ll be surprised know, aren’t nuts. You can eat them cooked, boiled, or in form of juice. Tiger nuts possess high levels of fibre, magnesium, potassium, proteins, calcium, vitamin E, iron and Vitamin C in terms of its nutritive value. It has a high carbohydrate level due to the presence of high starch. Healthy monounsaturated fats are present too. There are many health benefits of tiger nuts like an improved cardiovascular health, reduction of cholesterol levels, prevention of diabetes, relieving headaches and lowering risk of cancer are the most impressive benefits of tiger nuts. Here are the health beenfits in detail.

Digestion: Stimulation of digestion and peristaltic motion requires dietary fibre which reduces both constipation and diarrhoea symptoms.

Cardiovascular Health

These tubers have a high presence of Potassium and are able to drop blood pressure levels and protect cardiovascular health as it is a natural vasodilator.

Symptoms of diabetes may be moderated by the presence of high level of starch which is complex carbohydrates that help control blood sugar levels in the body.

They have strong antioxidant potential as it contains antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E and polyphenolic compounds and thus helps in the prevention of problems like premature ageing, blemishes, wrinkles and age spots.

There has been studying over the anti-inflammatory nature of these tubers which can reduce the pain and discomfort caused by headaches and migraines.

These tubers lower the risk of cancer and chronic inflammation as with any antioxidant food they reduce free radical activity.

The overall cholesterol is reduced and cardiovascular diseases are prevented as these tubers contain beneficial fats like oleic and linoleic fatty acids.

It also prevents overeating and snacking and aids weight loss efforts as its high fibre content despite having a moderate amount of calories can keep you full.

