Remember that tall and handsome guy who mesmerized us in the song ‘Musu Musu Hasi’? He made us fall in love with him. Yes, we are talking about the sexy and strong actor Dino Morea who is a heartthrob of many. Dino who has a lovely smile captured thousands of hearts with his attractive persona and amazing looks. The actor who debuted with the movie ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ was also seen in the movies like ‘Raaz’, ‘Gunaah’, ‘Sssshhh…’ and many more is a fitness fanatic. At 42, the actor is fit as a fiddle and is giving us some major fitness goals.

The magnificent actor who also featured in movies like ‘Chehraa’,’ Aksar’, ‘Rakht: What If You Can See the Future’ and ‘Pyaar Impossible!’, had set up set up DM fitness franchise, which is basically a free fitness station set up at different areas around Mumbai to help people to take charge of their fitness. Similarly, Dino has always been seen encouraging people to exercise on various social platforms. The actor who exercises rigorously and follows a well-balanced diet does a variety of activities to stay fit. Furthermore, the chivalrous actor who is also considered as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood swears by his fitness routine.

Dino does pushups to stay fit. It is a full body workout which can strengthen your arms, muscles, core and legs. You will be able to maintain a good balance if you do push-ups. Furthermore, it can help you to enhance your flexibility, coordination and tone your body. You will feel good after doing push-ups. When will you start exercising?

Dino squats to stay fit. Did you know? You will be able to do your real-world activities with ease if you squat regularly. It can help you to improve your blood circulation, strengthen your legs. It is a full body exercise and can help you to shed those excess kilos. It can help you to burn fat and prevent injuries.

Dino who is well disciplined about his fitness routine does boxing as well. Boxing is a high-intensity activity and can help you to de-stress. It can help you to battle the bulge and improve your hand-eye-coordination, total-body strength and improve your body composition. You can lead a healthy and a happy life if you go for it. so, just give up your faulty lifestyle and say hi to fitness. Get, set and exercise!