Sipping water just after waking up every morning is an age-old tradition that the Japanese have been following through ages. And the results seem to be quite evident: Japan tops the list of healthiest countries. Moreover, the Japanese are considered to be one of the most intelligent races in the world. While a lot of it has to do with their food habits and other factors, and all of it cannot be attributed to this tradition alone, the practice of drinking water on an empty stomach can be the best natural potion to many of our health conditions. So, start your day with a big glass of water. There couldn’t be a better start for sure. Here is why.

You are re-hydrated

It is but natural that you are dehydrated when you wake up in the morning. Your body stays without water for those seven to eight hours of sleep. It will thank you if you drink a glass of water immediately after opening your eyes.

Your metabolism gets faster

Studies published in various journals including the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism states that it can rev your metabolism by up to 24 per cent. A higher metabolic rate from the start of the day ensures a faster and more efficient digestion through the day.

Your headache vanishes

This is a condition triggered by dehydration and lack of oxygen supply in the body. This is something that we often tend to overlook. Keeping yourself hydrated from the beginning of the day will reduce the chances of getting a headache in the first place.

Your indigestion is taken care of

Acid formation in your stomach leads to indigestion. If this is something that you suffer from, on a regular basis, drinking water on an empty stomach will be of great help. The acid will be pushed down and dissolved by water.

Your colon is protected

The sludge that accumulates in your colon is flushed out by water. This will keep colon infections at bay. The process can also aid in the faster absorption of nutrients through the day.

Kidney stones are quelled

Drinking a glass water on an empty stomach plays a significant role in keeping your kidney healthy. Water speeds up the process of diluting the acid responsible for kidney stones. The more water you drink water, the more you protect your body from infections various types of infections and toxins.

Your immune system is boosted

Having water on waking up in the morning can restore balance in your lymphatic system, a vital component of your immune system. So naturally, viruses and bacteria will be warded off.

Your energy level soars up

Yes, it does, if you kick-start your day with a glass of water instead of tea or coffee. Water gives you a good burst of energy by generating more oxygen in the bloodstream.

Your toxins are expelled

Your body accumulates toxins through the night. An early morning dose of water will flush those toxins out. This habit can also stimulate your bowel movement and regularise your morning trips to the bathroom.

Your skin gets that glow

A glass of water early in the morning gives your skin the oxygen that it requires. Moreover, by removing toxins and regularising your bowel movements, it keeps your skin clean and glowing.

