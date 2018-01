Are you a Stranger Things person or someone who’ll watch Friends over and over again? Whatever be your poison, you must know that binge-watching shows for a long period of time is really bad for your overall health. You must try to avoid it as much as possible otherwise do it with caution and proper planning. If you are thinking of binge watching shows anytime soon, here are a few things you should keep in mind.

Strictly choose only healthy snacks: No kidding here! Opt for fruits, fibre-rich food while binge-watching shows. It is proven that binge-watching can make you fat. Continuous binge-watching will only invite cardiovascular diseases.

Take short power naps in between: I know we are missing the whole point of ‘binge-watching’ here but you might want to know that the habit of binge-watching television shows for more than three hours in one sitting may cause increased fatigue and insomnia. Try taking short power naps or make a schedule where you finish a show with proper breaks.

Exercise: As cliche as it may sound that’s the only real way out! Plan your show watching sessions in a way that it includes some bit of exercise. If nothing else, maybe just a walk or a few sit-ups.

Maintain a good posture: Keep changing your posture from time to time to prevent your body parts from sleeping off. Slouchy postures while watching shows for a really long time might put stress on your spinal cord too. Make sure you maintain a good posture that isn’t putting too much stress on any part of your body.

Give your eyes some exercise: From time to time opt for relaxation techniques like palming, blinking that can help soothe tired eyes. From time to time focus on natural objects like plants and other soothing sights. You can also sit and do some sitting yoga asanas too.

Image: Shutterstock