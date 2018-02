Dals or cooked lentils are a staple in every Indian household. Rich in vegetarian protein, there is a range of dals available depending on umpteen nutritional value. Dals do not have a very strong taste of its own, which leaves us with a huge scope of experiments that we can do with our humble dal to make it tastier and healthier. No matter what dal you consume, here are a few things you can add to your dal to make it both tasty and healthy:

Methi leaves: Add some greens to your yellow. Methi leaves has a lot of health benefits. It is known to help lower blood sugar levels and control cholesterol. It is rich in fibre which means it is great for digestion too. Adding methi to your dal will help upgrade its taste too. All you have to do is wash a handful of leaves and add it to the dal before putting it to boil.

Gooseberry: Gooseberries are a well-known Indian Superfood and has a bundle of health benefits. It is not only This vitamin C rich is known to control diabetes, slow down ageing and improve immunity.If you are suffering from some gastric problem amla is also known to help curb stomach issues. All you have to do is grate some amla into the cooker before boiling your dal. It also adds a tangy flavour to your dal.

Tomatoes: Health benefits of tomatoes are immense. Tomatoes aid weight loss and also prevent constipation. Since it is rich in Vitamin A it also helps improve vision and prevents early ageing. Add some tomatoes to your dal before boiling to get a nice flavour.

Tamarind: Tamarind helps you lose weight and has many other surprising health benefits. While upgrading the taste, tamarind is known be beneficial for health in many ways. It is known to control blood pressure and help balance blood cholesterol. It is also known to improve eye health as it is rich in Vitamin A. Not only that it also is known to help you get good, healthy skin as it is rich in various antioxidants. All you have to do is soak a tamarind or two in water and add that water to your dal before putting it to boil.

Spinach: Who doesn’t know the amazing health benefits of spinach? Rich in fibre, iron and Vitamin C, spinach in dal will give you a lot of nutrition in one bowl. Like methi leaves add some spinach leaves to your dal before putting it to boil.