Sunny Leone is hot and her amazingly sexy figure is no magic. She really works hard for it. Owner of one of the best physique in Bollywood this baby doll is a heartthrob. Sunny Leony loves to keep her fans updated with everything she does via social media and recently she has been updating a lot of workout videos that are so inspirational that it will make you create a workout routine just right now. She utilizes the gym to the fullest and don’t underestimate her ability to lift weights… she does it like a pro. She sweats out in the gym like its a child play, however, it’s her captions that truly describe that whatever exercise or weight lifting she does, looks way easier than they actually are. Take a look:

Look at her pushing heavy boxes for strength training and toning her biceps:

She said she couldn’t feel her legs after this:

Here’s the charm behind her sexy legs:

If that looks easy to you, you might want to rethink:

Look at her using exercising with a band wrapped around her legs:

And apparantly, Sunny hates push-ups:

Video and Image courtesy: Instagram/sunnyleone