Jumping jack can be termed as an aerobic cardio exercise wherein you use oxygen to meet the energy demands and fuel the heart muscles. This magnificent exercise can be beneficial for your heart and lungs. So, what are you waiting for? Just start jumping to stay in top shape.

It can help you to shed those excess kilos: Want to lose weight? Are you sick of your regular gym routine and wish to kill the monotony? Then, we have a solution for you! Just start doing jumping jacks to stay healthy and hearty. It can help you to burn calories rapidly due to continuous jumping. It will also help you to enhance your blood circulation and focus.

Want to lose weight? Are you sick of your regular gym routine and wish to kill the monotony? Then, we have a solution for you! Just start doing jumping jacks to stay healthy and hearty. It can help you to burn calories rapidly due to continuous jumping. It will also help you to enhance your blood circulation and focus. It can help you to destroy your stress: If you feel stressed, depressed, low and anxious, then do opt for it. Jumping jacks can help you to set your worries free and relax! It is good for you as it can help you to release serotonin or the ‘feel good’ hormone.

If you feel stressed, depressed, low and anxious, then do opt for it. Jumping jacks can help you to set your worries free and relax! It is good for you as it can help you to release serotonin or the ‘feel good’ hormone. It can help you to enhance your flexibility: If you wish to become flexible and keep back pain and injuries at bay then just start doing it. you can do low-intensity jumping jacks. So, get going!

If you wish to become flexible and keep back pain and injuries at bay then just start doing it. you can do low-intensity jumping jacks. So, get going! It can help you to tone your muscles: It can tone your body by shaping your thighs, buttocks, legs and arms. You will look sexy and fit.

It can tone your body by shaping your thighs, buttocks, legs and arms. You will look sexy and fit. It can help you to enhance your stamina: You will be able to improve your balance due to the perfect timing and poise required while doing jumping jacks. So, take it up immediately and stay strong.

The take-home message: Once you do jumping jacks you will feel strong, confident and energetic. Furthermore, it will also help you to improve your hand-eye coordination. But, if you are a beginner then just do it under your trainer’s guidance.