Beetroot known as chukandar is termed as one of the healthiest veggies. Thanks to its nutritional content. It is low in sodium and rich in folate and can help you to enhance your mental and emotional well-being. Along with the beetroot, its leaves are also loaded with fibre, protein, vitamin K and calcium which can help you to build stronger bones and prevent blood clotting. You can consume it in the form of juice, a smoothie or you can also incorporate it in sandwiches or salads.

The beetroot is also rich in niacin, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese and so on, and can help you to stay in top shape. We tell you how the fantabulous veggie can help you to stay healthy and hearty.