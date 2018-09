Do you find it difficult to do your daily chores with ease due that irritating neck pain? Can’t concentrate on your work due to that excruciating pain? Just relax, we list out few exercises for you.

“Using the phone for long hours and a wrong sitting and sleeping position can pressurize your neck muscles which can cause neck pain or stiffness. So, you will have to build muscles that support your neck, shoulders, and back to prevent and treat the pain,” says Dr Utkarsha Shrivastav, Spine Specialist, QI Spine Clinic.

Here, Dr Shrivastav tells us about the exercises that can relieve neck pain.

Cervical retractions

Sit with proper back support and place your 2 fingers on the front of your chin and push it backwards.

Hold for 1 to 2 seconds and come back

10 reps and you can do after 2 to 3 hours.

Upper trap stretch

Sit with a proper back support and hold the edge of a chair with the left hand.

Bend your neck to the right side and with right hand give mild stretch.

2 reps each and hold for 20 counts.

Corner stretch

Stand at the corner of two adjacent walls, hands placed at shoulder level, chin tucked, elbows slightly elevated.

Push yourself in and do not arch your back.

10 reps and hold for 20 counts.

Levator scapula stretch

Stand sideways with an elbow on the wall. Bring chin to opposite collarbone until a stretch is felt at the back of the neck.

Do this 5 times on each side.

Thoracic extensions

Sit erect with both hands behind the head, point elbows to the ceiling.

Do 10 reps and hold for 10 counts.

Thoracic rotation

Sit erect with both the arms crossed against the chest and turn to both sides about 15 degrees.

Do 10 reps and hold for 10 counts.

Darts in prone

Lie down on your tummy, keep both the hands on the side, squeeze your shoulder blade, lift hands up till the hip level, and then raise your head up.

Do 10 reps and hold for 10 counts.