Today, badminton is considered one of the most popular sport. Thanks to the champions like P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta, Ashwini Ponnappa and many more who have made India proud and have taken this sport to a new level. Badminton is an amazing sport, can help you to burn calories and stay physically, mentally and emotionally fit and improve your hand-eye coordination. Here are some health benefits of playing this magnificent sport.

It can help you to de-stress and relax: There are numerous factors which can lead to stress. People try different remedies to get rid of stress. One of the effective methods to reduce stress can be badminton. It can increase your endorphins and help you to stay fit, perk up your mood and sleep peacefully.

It can tone your muscles: Want a ripped bod? Just go out and play badminton. It can be a great workout for you. It can help you to strengthen your quads, glutes, calves and hamstrings due to which you will also be able to keep injuries at bay.

• It can help you to battle the bulge: We all try different remedies to lose weight. But, if you are one of those who opted for everything right from dieting and so on and still finds it difficult to shed those excess kilos then just take up badminton. It can help you to speed up your metabolism and burn the fats as well.

It can help you to enhance your reflexes: You will be able to increase your productivity, stamina and concentration. It can help you to stay alert and focus on your work. So, when are you trying your hand at it?

It can be beneficial for your heart: Many people suffer from heart issues like clogged arteries, arrhythmia and so on, which can be life-threatening. So, it can help you to enhance your blood circulation and strengthen the muscles. So, with the help of your doctor's advice, you can play badminton under the supervision of your trainer.

It can help you to stay mobile: Mobility can become limited as we age. So, if you play badminton you can stay active, fit and fine and can keep health problems like arthritis, osteoporosis and many more at bay.

It can strengthen your bones: The constant movements while playing badminton can help you to build stronger bones. So, just kick off your sedentary lifestyle and play badminton to stay fit.