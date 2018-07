Due to our busy schedules and hectic lifestyles, we often fail to give attention to our legs. Yes! The leg is one of the most important parts of the body which goes through the wear and tear. Also, one can suffer from health conditions like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis and injuries which can give a tough time to your legs. In order to improve the leg strength, one should be physically active and lead a healthy lifestyle and yoga can be the best bet. Yoga can be a good way to build powerful legs.

Hiral Shah, Founder and CEO, Hiral Shah Wellness Solutions, Mumbai says, “To keep your legs in great shape and to strengthen your leg muscles, take out few minutes from your busy day and do yoga.” Here, she lists 2 yoga poses to release knots in the legs, improve blood circulation and increase the strength of your knees.

Supine Garudasana: (releases knots in the legs and improves blood circulation)

Ideally, garudasana is done while standing. But, many people cannot maintain their balance while doing it, but one can also perform the asana while lying down.

Lie down with back on the ground, legs joined together and hands straight by the side of the body.

Lift the left leg up and curl the right leg around it

Try to straighten and extend the left leg away from the body.

Your breathing should be normal while going and coming out of the asana.

Do 5 rounds of deep breathing while maintaining the asana.

Repeat 5 times alternating the legs.

Supta Padangushtasana:

Lie down on your back with legs stretched out, pressing the feet through your heels.

Bend your both the legs in the knee and keep the feet on the ground.

Further, take the right knee to the chest and loop a strap around the arch of the right foot.

Now, straighten and stretch the right leg up to the ceiling, such that the shoulders are pressing the floor.

Straighten and extend the left leg, pressing the top of the left thing to the floor.

The extension of the right leg must create a comfortable stretch in the back of the leg.

Do few rounds of inhalation and exhalation keeping the right leg up.

Do 10 rounds, alternating the leg each time.

The takeaway message: Make sure that you are doing it the right way!

Image Source: Shutterstock