In March 2018, a short-film-‘Skin of Marble’, inspired by Manto’s writing made the rounds on the internet. The Naseeruddin Shah-starring film introduced a theatre artist par excellence. Yes, we are talking about Vivaan Parashar!

Acting in theatre is a tough ask! Parashar is a part of Naseeruddin Shah’s group ‘Motley’.



In 2011, he acted in a short film “Memories” which is about the drugs’ menace. The film received a standing ovation at Jaipur Film Festival. It had also become the film of the Anti-Narcotics Cell Department to be shown at rehabilitation centres.

Ask him how he tries to switch over different roles, he says it’s about versatility and fitness. ‘I’m playing a 12-year-old child in my next play, so I’m working on relaxing my shoulders and chest through agility training. Due to weight training, those muscles became very stiff so I have to loosen them up.’

You are what you eat! A fixed diet routine can go a long way, agrees Parashar. He has 4 egg whites, a toast, almonds and a protein drink for breakfast with a cup of black coffee. This is followed by 2 rotis , sabzi ,salad,low fat paneer and a bowl of Greek yogurt. Evening snacks is fixed too- roasted chana and coffee.

‘My dinner is the same as lunch minus the yogurt. I avoid sugar , rice and oily food. Avoiding sugar changed my life completely and really helped in reducing fat. Rice bloats my body , so I avoid it as much as I can.’

What’s his cheat diet, we ask and he says, ‘My cheat food is a McSpicy burger,fries, pizza puff and milkshake or a pizza.I cheat once a week and absolutely binge on my food.’ The following morning is a long workout session, he adds.

The actors’ mantra for fitness has been to understand what works for your body and what doesn’t. ‘You have to know what works for your body and what does not, that is the key.’