When people start working out, the first thing they flex is their biceps muscles. In fact, most guys are obsessed with getting bigger guns. Here are the top five exercises that should help you build bigger biceps:

Concentration Curl

A great beginner exercise for building bigger biceps, this exercise can be done while sitting or standing, though the standing variation should be avoided by those with lower back problems.

How to do

Sit on the edge of the bench. Use your right arm to pick the dumbbell up and place the back of your upper left arm on the top of your left thigh. Rotate the palm of your hand until it’s facing away from the thigh. Extend your arm so that the dumbbell is just above the floor. This is your starting position. Curl the dumbbell while contracting your biceps as you breathe out. Make sure your upper arm is stationary. Continue this movement until the dumbbell reaches your shoulders; hold the position for a second and then return to the starting position. This is one rep. Do the desired number of the sets. And then repeat with the left hand.

Preacher Curl

Another popular biceps building exercise, the preacher curl is done on a preacher bench and can be done using a small barbell, a dumbbell or an E-Z bar.

How to do

Position yourself on the preacher bench with an E-Z bar in your hands, your palm facing up. With your upper arms and chest positioned against the preacher bench pad, hold the bar at shoulder level. This will be your starting position. Inhale as you slowly lower the weight, until your arm is almost fully extended. Exhale, using your biceps muscle to curl the weight back up until your arm is fully contracted at the starting position. Squeeze the biceps and hold for a brief moment at the contracted position to get the maximum benefit. Once you have completed the exercise with the left arm, do the same with the right.

Chin Ups

Or rather a pull-up with your palms facing inwards is the best bodyweight exercise for biceps out there. While it works your lats, it will also add to your upper body strength and help you build bigger biceps. How to do:

Stand straight with your arm fully extended while gripping the pull-up bar. Keeping your knees bent, pull yourself up to the point where your chin clears the bar. Return to your original position. Once you get used to it you can add weights to your feet to increase the challenge.

Incline Dumbbell Curl

This is a variation of the classic biceps curl in which you lie back on a high-incline bench with your arms facing forward. Keeping them forward at all times, curl each arm alternately with a full range of motion. Keep in mind that while doing this exercise, you might have to use less weights than you usually do while standing, but this will stimulate your biceps more.

E-Z Bar Biceps Curl

The standard biceps curl is an old school favourite, but there’s a huge debate about which equipment is the best for doing the curl. Should you use dumbbells, barbells, the cable machine or an E-Z bar? We’ve found the E-Z bar to be the best since there’s less scope of ‘cheating’ and it also puts less pressure on your wrists and more on your biceps. Stand up straight holding an E-Z bar with a shoulder-width grip. The palms of your hands should be facing towards each other and your elbows should be close to your torso. This will be your starting position. Exhale and curl the E-Z bar upward by contracting your biceps. Be sure to keep your upper arms stationary; continue raising the E-Z bar until it reaches shoulder level. Hold the contracted position for a brief moment. Inhale as you slowly lower the bar to the starting position. Repeat the desired number of steps and make sure that you’re using only your biceps and the rest of your upper body is stationary.

So which is your favourite biceps exercise?

Image source: Getty images