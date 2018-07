Indian gooseberry or amla is popular and contains a host of health benefits. The gooseberry which tastes sour, strong and bitter is loaded with array nutrients and many studies have shown that gooseberry can reduce cholesterol levels to block cancer growth.

The gooseberry is used in sauces and dessert and is very much in demand due to its high vitamin content, manganese and dietary fibre. Also, amla is available in the form of powder, juice, oil and spice. It has antioxidant properties and can enhance your immunity. Amla also contains minerals, calcium, iron, vitamin B complex and so on. Ferrara University’s scientists found that anti-inflammatory properties of amla can be beneficial for arthritis patients as it can reduce their swelling and pain.

Health benefits

Improves digestion

Amla is rich in fibre and by keeping the gastrointestinal tract clean it regulates the bowel movements. By improving the body’s ability to absorb from the food, it can help you to build a good digestive system.

Treats hair fall

It contains a high amount of vitamin c as the deficiency of it can cause hair fall.

Treats respiratory disorders

Amla is packed with vitamin C and consumption of it can cure throat infection and flu. It can also alleviate asthma symptoms.

Promotes the proper functioning of the liver

As per few studies, gooseberry can enhance the functioning of the liver.

Treats infections

Amla strengthens the immune system by eliminating the toxins from the body and also improves the body’s defense mechanism. Amla contains antibacterial properties which may help to fight against bacterial infections.

Weight loss

Amla reduces the fat accumulation in the body by boosting the metabolism. Health benefits of rasbhari or cape gooseberry

Good for your heart

Amla is loaded with antioxidants like amino acids and pectin which can reduce serum cholesterol in the blood and can also decrease low-density lipoprotein in the body. It also increases good cholesterol and has a positive impact on the cardiovascular system.

Improves the eyesight

The antioxidants present in amla can help you to improve your vision and keep your peepers healthy.

Beneficial for diabetics

It is also rich in chromium which can be helpful for the diabetic patients. The antioxidants in amla may also regulate glucose levels in the blood. How to include amla or Indian gooseberry in your diet

