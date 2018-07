There is no debate about the benefits of hitting the gym on a regular basis. Exercising regularly can maintain your weight or even help you to lose weight, decrease your risk of diabetes and even improve your mood. But exercising too much can have negative side effects on your health. You may experience insomnia, increased heart rate and may even damage your heart in the long run. Over-exercising can also lead to a breakdown of muscles. The immune system can also become low and increase the chances of getting sick. So, here are few warning signs which you need to track if you are gymming excessively.

Sleep disorder

When you push yourself too much physically, the levels of the stress hormone known as cortisol get increased. Elevated levels of these hormones can leave you tossing and turning. According to a new research, an evening workout can mess with your sleep, there is also an evidence that excessive workout can promote insomnia. So, start by figuring out how much sleep are you getting in a day? This will be your first step to judge whether your sleep habits have changed or not. On the other hand, you may notice that you are experiencing an increased desire to sleep longer or more often during the day and increased fatigue. If you’re staying in bed for more than 9 hours daily, then you are exercising too much.

Increased heart rate

When you’re putting too much strain on your body, your heart rate increases dramatically. Check your pulse regularly, try to monitor your resting heart rate more closely. If your normal rate is around 40 beats per minute and then jumps to 100 beats per minute, this indicates excessive stress on the body. So, the first thing you need to do in the morning is to track your heart rate before going to the gym.

Low energy level

If you are over exercising you’ll see a decrease in energy. If you’re noticing an overall lack of energy to complete your regular workouts, this is a sign you need a rest. Also, if you notice muscle soreness this is a signal that you need rest. Even if you notice muscle pain while you are exercising, it is a sign that you have not got enough rest in between exercise days.

Mood Swing

If you over exercise your mood, mental state or motivation gets affected. Mood swings are associated with overtraining. If you notice you’ve been more irritable, take a look at how much you’ve been exercising. Another thing to track along with mood is your feelings about working out. Are you losing your usual excitement for your regular workouts? A sudden drop in excitement about your workout is a sign to give it a rest for sometime.

Image Source: Shutterstock