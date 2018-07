Total Body Resistance Exercise known as TRX is an effective way to torch your body by using your own body weight. In this workout system, suspension straps are used to build stamina, balance, flexibility, core strength, endurance and coordination. Also, it can help you to lose your weight. TRX is a wholesome body workout as you can perform any exercises by leveraging your body weight. So, if you are unfamiliar with TRX then just get to know about it. But, if you are familiar with it then just get, set, go!

You must have seen the black and yellow straps hanging in the gym and would have wondered what exactly that is? TRX is a fantastic method of exercising and one can easily achieve his fitness goals. For many of us, the regular gym routine becomes lethargic and monotonous. So, to kill that monotony, we keep on looking for innovative ways in which we can exercise and motivate ourselves. For those who are looking out for a unique way to exercise, TRX can be a good bet. Here, we list down the TRX workout benefits.

In a study commissioned by the The American Council on Exercise, 16 healthy men and women (from 21 to 71 years old) did TRX exercise. People did a 60-minute TRX class three times a week for eight weeks. As per the study, people burned about 400 calories per session, there were significant decreases in waist circumference, body fat percentage, and resting blood pressure and people improved their muscle strength and endurance. This suggests that if done for a long-term, TRX can decrease your chances of cardiovascular disease.

Strengthens your core

You are required to stabilize your abs while you perform any movement on a TRX suspension. Everyone wants a stronger core to lead a happy and a healthy life. So, to enhance your core strength the TRX exercises can be a good option. All you need to know about Aqua Zumba

It is portable

Not only in the gym, but TRX can be used at home as well and wherever you go, you can carry it and that will help you to exercise regularly and to stay in top shape.

It is suitable for all

Whether you are a youngster, an adult or an athlete, TRX will benefit everyone. A lot of exercises can be performed and anyone can do so. So, start with the basics and gradually move on to the next level.

Increases muscle strength

The whole body workout increases muscle strength and can help you to tone your body. So, opt for it and you will surely build good muscle strength. Yoga will help you maintain good spine health

Precautions

However, one should take all the necessary precautions before trying it out. Avoid doing with without a proper guidance. If you are suffering from any health issues like back, neck, knee pain and so on, then talk to your trainer about it who can modify the exercises for you.

Image Source: Shutterstock