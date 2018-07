Since ancient times, herbs have been used for culinary and medicinal purposes. Herbs can add a punch to any dish by enhancing its appearance and aroma. The powerful sage is loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds and can help you to build a good immunity. Sage offers a host of health benefits – improves the functioning of the brain, it can prevent chronic diseases, help to maintain a good skin health, strengthens your bones and is also known to prevent diabetes.

Speaking about sage, Manjari Chandra, Consultant Therapeutic Nutritionist, Manjiri Wellness says, ” Sage has been used effectively for throat infections, infected gums and mouth ulcers. Sage also has an astringent action and can be used in the treatment of diarrhoea.”

Health benefits:

A sore throat

Many people suffer from a sore throat and it really becomes difficult for the person to carry on with his daily chores. According to the study by the University of Michigan (Michigan Medicine),”For treatment of sore throats, inflammation in the mouth, or gingivitis, 3 grams of the chopped leaf can be added to 150 ml of boiling water and strained after 10 minutes. This is then used as a mouthwash or gargle several times daily. Alternatively, one may use 5 ml of fluid extract (1:1) diluted in one glass of water, several times daily.” Know how to Boost your memory with this common herb

Indigestion

If your digestive system is poor consuming sage can help you to improve it.

Cholesterol

To keep your cholesterol level in check try this wonder herb and you will be sorted.

As per Manjari Chandra, “Sage tea is one of the best remedy given in small and often-repeated doses for typhoid fever, liver complaints, kidney troubles, measles, for joint pain and lethargy. A cup of the strong infusion will be found good to relieve a nervous headache.”

How to incorporate it into your daily diet?

For serving with bruschetta, mix cooked navy beans with olive oil, sage and garlic.

This fresh herb can be added to the omelette and frittatas.

You can also sprinkle it on the dish of your choice.

Manjari Chandra says, “For a salad – take sage leaves, bell peppers, cucumbers and sweet onions and mix all the ingredients with plain yoghurt.”

“Sage leaves can be placed in the chicken or fish in parchment paper so that it can absorb the flavour of sage,” says Manjari Chandra.

