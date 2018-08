You must have heard about flax, pumpkin and chia seeds, but have you heard about sunflower seeds? If not, then read it carefully.

Sunflower seeds can help you to perk up your mood as they are loaded with tryptophan which produces serotonin (the vital neurotransmitter). Choline present in the sunflower can help you to enhance your memory. The magnesium content in sunflower can help you to deal with fatigue. Along with these, there are other health benefits of sunflower seeds which you should be aware of. All you need to know about the 8 delicious ways to add sunflower seeds to your diet

It can help you to improve your heart health: The might sunflower seeds are jam-packed with vitamin C and can be helpful for your heart health. Just add it to your salads and desserts and stay healthy and hearty.

It can help you to enhance your digestion: It is loaded with dietary fibre and can relieve you of constipation. Did you know about this? Not just super foods, you must eat these 6 super seeds

It can help you to strengthen your bones: Sunflower seeds are abundant in magnesium and help you to keep your bones intact. Furthermore, it also contains copper and can help your bones and joints to become flexible. In case, you are ignoring this beauty and haven't included it in your diet. Just do it right away!

It can help you to manage your cholesterol: It is rich in phytosterols (cholesterol-lowering compounds). Moreover, it is also abundant in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats (known as good fats) which can bring down your cholesterol. Since sunflower seeds are also rich in fibre they can help you to lower your cholesterol.

It can also prevent cancer: Sunflower seeds are loaded with selenium and vitamin E and can inhibit the oxidative damage of your cells which in turn can keep many health issues like cancer and diabetes.

• It can also help you to control your blood pressure: The seeds are rich in vitamin E and can bring down your numbers.

It can relieve chest congestion: It is a natural expectorant and clears your lungs.

It is a natural expectorant and clears your lungs. It can promote cell formation: It is rich in folic acid which is essential to produce new DNA (required for the formation of new cells).

It is rich in folic acid which is essential to produce new DNA (required for the formation of new cells). It can also prevent free radical damage: It contains vitamin E (tocopherol) (a fat-soluble antioxidant which neutralizes cancer-causing free radicals and can protect them from damaging the brain cells. It also enables proper blood circulation.

