Tiger Shroff (aka) Jai Hemant Shroff is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. In his debut movie ‘Heropanti’, we adored for his amazing stunts and somersaults. Tiger who is an avid football player is also trained in martial arts. The rough and rugged actor who has garnered a massive fan following due to his envious physique has always managed to stay in limelight due to his brawny body. Tiger has a ripped body and he is a wonderful dancer too. Tiger who has gone an extra mile to achieve the chiselled body is a fitness enthusiast. Tiger who has an attractive persona like his father Jackie Shroff has acquired a muscular and a toned physique due to his hard work and determination.

The Baaghi actor who was also seen in films like ‘A Flying Jatt,’, ‘Munna Michael’ and so on never gives up on his fitness routine. He makes sure that he workout on every single day and concentrates on each and every body part equally. Tiger’s Instagram is filled with pictures of him sweating it out hard in the gym. He weight trains, does barbell exercises, boxing and so on. Here, we unravel Tiger’s keep-fit secrets.

Tiger weight trains to stay in top shape. Weight training can help you to perk-up your mood, enhance your stamina and flexibility and correct your posture. It can strengthen your bones as well. Moreover, it will help you to burn calories and stay on a healthier side. So, when will you start exercising? Just kick-off that junk and incorporate healthy eating habits.

Barbell exercises can help you to get a muscular and a fitter bod. One who wants to burn those excess fats can take it up. It is a good form of exercise to improve your overall fitness. Take a look at Tiger here, who is nailing it like a boss!

Tiger opts for boxing as well. Boxing can help you to improve your body composition, it reduces stress, is good for your cardiovascular health, improves your hand-eye coordination and can help you to shed those excess kilos. Just take it up right away and do it under a proper guidance.

Tiger plays football too. Playing soccer can help you to strengthen your bones, increases cognitive brain function and self confidence. Furthermore, it also help you build strong muscles and calves. Tiger, you are indeed a fitness icon and you are truly inspiring us by giving us some major fitness goals.

Image Source: Instagram/ @ tigerjackieshroff