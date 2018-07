Saffron is acquired from a flower known as the saffron crocus. The priceless spice is used as a colouring and a flavouring agent in many food items. This spice is rich in vitamin A, folic acid, copper, potassium, calcium, manganese, iron, selenium, zinc and magnesium. The magical strand of the spice can improve your respiratory health, eliminate pain, boost your immunity, increase circulation and strengthen your bones.

As per a study named-Saffron: a promising natural medicine in the treatment of metabolic syndrome, published in the journal of the Science of the Food and the Agriculture, “It has been proved that saffron has an important role in the management of metabolic syndrome because of its marvelous activities including anti‐diabetic, anti‐obesity, hypotensive and hypolipidaemic properties.” Did you know? Saffron can protect you against liver cancer

Decoding the health benefits of saffron

Blood pressure

Saffron helps in controlling blood pressure as well as in the formation of haemoglobin as it contains calcium, manganese, iron, magnesium and zinc.

Sleep disorders

Saffron also treats Insomnia or sleep disorders. Its mild sedative properties help relax the nerves and calm your mind which in turn promotes sound sleep.

Aids digestion

Consumption of saffron can improve your digestion. It also relieves gas and acidity. Saffron has carminative properties which reduce flatulence and stomach cramps.

Improves memory

It also has a positive impact on learning behaviour, concentration and memory.

How to incorporate in the daily diet

Saffron is commonly used in rice – pulav, pudding, halwa and other sweet dishes.

It is also used as a colour and flavouring base while preparing kulfi, ice creams, cakes and drinks.

Saffron can be used in baked foods, cheeses, confectioneries, curries, sauces, soups, candies and teas.

It can be added to the soups, stews, salad dressings and other liquid-based recipes.

Consume saffron milk before hitting the sack. To make saffron milk –For 5 minutes steep 2 strands of saffron in a cup of warm milk and add honey to it.

