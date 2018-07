They say ‘Go Green’, well, we second it as well! Going green is not only beneficial for your environment but also for your well-being. Greenery around you can be eye pleasing and contributes to your physical and mental health. Similarly, the intake of greens can help you to heal from within. Include celery in your platter it can do wonders to your body.

The wonder veggie with tangy and salty taste is a vital part of certain dishes like soups, salads and stews. It is loaded with fibre, vitamin A, K, C, E, D, and B, minerals – calcium, sodium, copper, magnesium, iron and zinc. It has a high water content and can cut down those excess kilos and can help you to avoid getting dehydrated. We unearth some of its amazing benefits.

Immunity booster

Celery can strengthen your immune system as it is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. This can help you to fight the common cold and can protect you against a plethora of diseases.

Tackles urinary tract infections

Celery seeds contain diuretic properties and they can stimulate urination and can prevent urinary tract infections. They can be a boon for people suffering from bladder disorders, kidney problems and so on.

Reduces arthritis pain

Celery is jam-packed with anti-inflammatory properties which can be beneficial for arthritics, rheumatism and gout. It can curb your joint pain.

Chucks the toxins

Celery carries antioxidants which can flush out harmful toxins of the body and can keep gallbladder and pancreas infections at bay.

Try this mouthwatering soup

Are you bored of sipping tomato, sweetcorn and clear veggies soup? Gita Ramesh, Jt. Managing Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, has come up with a healthy soup recipe which you can include on your menu. What are you waiting for? Make this new addition right away!

Celery Onion Soup

Serves: 6-8 people

Ingredients

10 red onions, small, 9 peeled, washed and sliced

2 celery stalks, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 small piece ginger (adrak), chopped

6 black peppercorns

Salt to taste

2 tsp ghee

1/4 tsp lime juice

Method

Put the sliced onions in a thick – bottomed pan with 4 cups water.

Add garlic, ginger and black peppercorns; cook for about 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and allow it to cool. Put into the blender and strain.

Add the celery to the onion stock and allow it to Simmer for about 10-15 minutes. Add salt and remove from heat.

Take the last one onion and dice it into fine pieces.

Heat the ghee; fry the onion till golden brown and remove.

Take the last one onion and dice it into fine pieces.

Heat the ghee; fry the onion till golden brown and remove.

Serve the soup hot garnished with fried onion and dash of lime juice, optional.

Source: Shuttertsock