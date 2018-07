Munching on snacks every three to four hours is a dietician-backed and well-proven strategy to shed those extra kilos. Mindful snacking helps you feel satiated and make smart food choices too. But if you overdo it, or opt for the not-so-healthy snack, it can backfire and impede your weight-loss mission.

However, snacking or eating for that matter, is only a component of your weight-loss plan. Your workout routine, health issues and many lifestyle habits impact your aim to lose weight. If you want your snacks to help you be on top of your plans to get rid of those stubborn kilos, keep your eyes open for these 6 mistakes.

1. You overdo those snacks

Stacking up too much on healthy snacks such as nuts, cheese and dried fruits will also add up your to your calories and sugar levels. Watching your portions is very crucial. Create a meal plan every weekend and account for your snacks therein so that you don’t go overboard on them.

2. You go by that label saying ‘organic’

A snack, or any food for that matter, labelled ‘organic’ doesn’t make it a weight-loss-worthy option. Don’t let the label mislead you. An organic snack may have as many calories or sugar as a non-organic pack. So moderation is the key.

3. You gorge on something that doesn’t fill you up

If your snack pack includes things that are loaded only with protein, then you will end up having too many of them. So, you need to have a well-rounded snacking option that is composed of fibre and complex carbs too along with protein. All these macronutrients work together to make you feel full and keep you energised for long. Pair up your handful of nuts with fruits. It can be the ideal option for someone planning to fight off those stubborn kilos.

4. You snack out of habit

We all do it. We involuntarily reach out to the tempting snack pack stocked up on our work desk or hidden in our bags, out of sheer habit or boredom–even when we are not hungry. Sometimes, we are driven by routine too. If a particular snack is part of our meal plan, we may end up having it just in order to stick to the plan. But it’s always good to listen to your body and follow the hunger cues it sends. That can save you from those unnecessary calories.

5. Your pre- and post-workout snacks are not well-portioned

Yes, you need your dose of energy to sustain through your workout and nutrients to recover after an exercise session. But you need to watch out if the quantity is more than what you need. The dietician-recommended snacks range from 100 to 250 calories, especially when you are on a low-intensity exercise routine. But the requirement varies on the basis of your hunger level. Listen to your body. That’s the golden rule.

