Yes, you need a lot of hard work and dedication to get 6-pack abs. But you don’t need to be a gymnast or a professional body builder to attain it. A few simple modifications in your diet and workout routine will help you get a well-sculpted midsection. We simplify the entire process to give you a better understanding of how the transformation happens. So here is foolproof plan for you to get the body of your dreams.

Diet

Stick to a high protein diet to compliment your burn out. For a protein packed breakfast Greek yogurt, egg whites, and bacon are the best food one could consume.

to compliment your burn out. For a protein packed breakfast Greek yogurt, egg whites, and bacon are the best food one could consume. Carbohydrate intake is necessary but in moderation. Eating just protein or carbohydrate leaves you travelling back to the fridge. Oats, sprouts, egg whites are good source of carbs and it will help you to keep going.

Drinking a lot of water is the key to hold up the system and keep it rejuvenated. Stop drinking sugary drinks.

Avoid eating fast foods. Most of these processed foods contain artificial sweeteners, artificial colours, hydrogenated oils and high fructose corn syrup, are not even recognized as edible by your body.

Try to have healthy fats such as olive oils, fish oils, nuts, natural peanut butter and avocado. In addition, eating healthy fat will keep you stuffed for a longer period of time; eating just protein or carbs leaves you travelling back to the fridge. So as long as they’re the good fats, you’re good to go.

Also, the trick is to not go heavy on particular meals, but have around 6 small meals, three standard meals and three snacks. It is a cardinal mistake to skip meals. The smaller amount of meals will make you feel fuller and thus it will you majorly help you to lose stubborn fat faster than ever.

Workout

Go heavy on crunches; push your system to the limit. Get started with heavy weight training and increase the reps. Rest your forearms on the floor and your toes into the ground, lift up your core and thighs off the floor. Make sure your elbows are in line with your shoulders. To do it right, keep your butt and abs flexed.

The reverse crunch is another exercise that will provide you the right kick to carry on. Place yourself on a soft surface, like a yoga mat and pedal in the air, like riding a bicycle. Alternate raising shoulders toward the opposite knee. Make sure to work both sides evenly. Two sets of twelve reps are good enough for starters.

To get reduce of fat, do as much cardio exercise you can. Cardio doesn’t necessarily mean running on a treadmill. Boxing, cycling, swimming and tennis are also great alternatives if you don’t feel like hitting the gym.

To burn away the fat fast and to see the results you want weight training is very important. Weight training like dumbbell fly, trunk rotations, etc also helps to get a perfect six pack abs.

But make sure to target different muscle groups each time you exercise. Work out as hard as you can at least for 45 minutes per day, relax for a minute while exercising and then repeat the same.

Image Source: Shutterstock