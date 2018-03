If you are having a bad day or are extremely stressed out you might want to opt for a healthier option than binging junk foods to give you a momentary high. You might want to look out for healthier options that are both tasty and beat stress. Shilpa Shetty Kundra seems to have a solution for you. Yes! The fit diva has always been an ardent follower of a good fitness routine and a healthy diet. Although she loves to cheat on her diet too she also believes in having a healthy balance in her meals, therefore, doesn’t shy away from cheating on Sundays. On her page, she put up a very healthy soup recipe for her making a tasty and healthy pumpkin soup. She says that pumpkin is known to reduce mood swings and improve mental health, therefore, what better time to have this pumpkin soup when you are stressed out. You might want to know 9 reasons pumpkin or kaddu is good for your health and 7 healthy and tasty pumpkin recipes you must try! Here’s the recipe for Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s therapeutic pumpkin soup.

Ingredients you’ll need:

1 teaspoon on oil

Half an onion chopped into small pieces

1 tbs ginger chopped into small pieces

1tbs garlic chopped into small pieces

250 grams pumpkin diced into small squares

A stick of celery finely chopped

500 ml of fresh vegetable stock

Salt as required (if your stock doesn’t have salt already)

Quater teaspoon of Cyane pepper/ or normal black pepper

Method:

Place a cooker on the flame.

Pour the oil and saute onion, garlic, ginger and pumpkin.

Now add the vegetable stock and celery in it.

Let it boil in the cooker for around 4 whistles

Add salt as per requirement.

Now take a hand blender and blend everything.

Put it through a sieve and garnish it with coriander leaves and pepper. (optional)

Here’s the video of Shilpa Shetty Kundra making the pumpkin soup.

Image/video courtesy: Facebook/Shilpa Shetty Kundra