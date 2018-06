Remember the lean Bantu from the movie Style? The actor who transpired into daddy cool in Ferrari ki Sawari, Sharman Joshi is an actor par excellence. Call it for his calm and quiet nature or power-packed dialogue delivery, he has lived the life king-size since his entry into films!

Joshi debuted in the year 1999 in Godmother, but became a household name through Style, Rang De Basanti and Golmaal. But through his charming demeanor and personality he stole our hearts away. Aging like a wine, he is fit as ever. Here’s what he does to maintain himself: ‘ Fitness is a way of life. Its my habit to work out now and I love working out it keeps me healthy and my mind at peace.’

Read: 10 fitness myths busted by a physiotherapist But when we hit the gym, it gets too boring after a point. Right? So, stars like him keep alternating routine-‘I alternate between cardio weights and functional training. Basically, it all depends on how am feeling. I have always been lean so its been easier,’ he smiles.

Joshi mainly does cardio functional and weight training. Having said that, he is a fan of walking. ’20 minutes of brisk walking is a must even if you cannot manage anything much the brisk walk is good enough for a start.’ The actor, director and famed theatre artist is on a roll with loads of upcoming projects. Kaashi, 3 storeys, Baloo Bachelor to name a few.