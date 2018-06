Running is an excellent way to keep you healthy. It is probably the cheapest way to perform cardio and shed pounds, burn calories, strengthen muscles and bones without investing in a huge treadmill. Moreover, if you are running in open spaces you get to breathe in the fresh air and rejuvenate your vital organs. While running can be fun and take you into a trance-like state but if you are doing it the wrong way you can end up injuring yourself or have to nurse nagging aches and pains that can keep you homebound for days. This is very common with armatures. But even if you are a professional runner, you have to be right with your form. Here are some common injuries that most runners have to deal with.

‘In an ideal runner’s paradise, every day would be one hundred per cent pain-free. No aches, no twinges, no lingering soreness. But in reality, every runner has to constantly deal with minor (or not so minor) distractions. Some corrective practices can help runners run faster, efficiently and with a reduced injury risk,’ says Dr Miten Shah orthopaedic knee surgeon, The Knee Clinic, Mumbai. Here he demonstrates how one should run in order to avoid injuries:

While you run, keep your posture straight and erect – head up with the chin being parallel to the ground, back straight and shoulders levelled.

Maintain a neutral pelvis and don’t tighten it too much. This can tire you out soon.

Never lean forward or backwards while running at your waist. Most runners tend to do this towards the end of the run or when they are tired. It is natural to slump when tired but remember it can lead to neck, shoulder and lower back pain.

Your eyes must be focussed on the path ahead about 10 to 20 feed ahead. Don’t stare t your feet this will make you slump.

Relax and keep your shoulders square. If you round your shoulders and tend to tilt forward this can tighten your chest and restrict breathing. Improper breathing will tire you out too quickly.

Keep your arms and hands relaxed. Do not clench your fists gently cup your hands, as if you are holding an egg and you don’t want to break it. If your arms keep swinging back and forth it should be from the shoulders and not the elbows.

Keep your hands at waist level where they might lightly brush your hip. Some beginners have a tendency to bring their hands way up by their chest, when they get tired. This could lead to neck and shoulder stiffness.

Avoid side-to-side arm swinging. If your arms cross over your chest, you are more likely to slouch.

Avoid being a toe-runner or a heel-striker. If you land on your toes, your calves will get tight or fatigued quickly. Landing on your heels may cause injury as well.

Try to land in the middle of your foot, and then roll through to the front of your toes.

Keep your feet pointed straight as you run don’t point them in or out as it could lead to injuries.

While running to keep your moves lower to the ground and focus on quick stride turnover.

Take short, light steps, as if you are stepping on fire.

Don’t lift yourself too much off the ground, else your body will have to absorb a greater shock as you land and your legs will fatigue faster.

Remember injuries are inevitable so follow these rules carefully. However, if you experience any kind of aches or pains despite sticking to the rules report it to your physiotherapist or trainer to nib the problem in the bud.

