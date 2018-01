There is no denying the fact that we sit too much. We are much more sedentary than we ever were. We sit on trains, in cars, in offices, while watching TV, talking on the phone, playing video games, you name it. We are an inactive community, especially all of us in urban and semi-urban settings.

Sitting is now identified as an independent risk factor to lifestyle diseases, much like smoking. It means that even if you are eating right, working out, sleeping on time, not stressed, etc., but you sit too much, you are still at a risk of diabetes, heart diseases, hormonal disorders and even death. Essentially it boils down to the basics – human beings were meant for constant activity and not constant sitting. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar tells you easy ways to move more and sit less-

1. For every 30 minutes of sitting, stand at least for 3 minutes.

2. When you stand, stand with your weight well distributed on your two feet.

3. Take the stairs at work or home, everyday. At least climb 4 floors up everyday.

4. Park your car as far as possible, keep at least 500 steps between your car and your destination.

5. Once every week, walk around your neighbourhood or walk your child to the school/ park/ friend’s house/ restaurant, etc. Walking is good not just as an activity, but also for building strong community bonds and for the environment.

6. Once every week, do at least one task that is currently being done by your house help or gadget – wash your own clothes, do dishes for the entire household, sweep and swab your house

7. If you are a man, cook a meal and/or clean up after the family has eaten at least once a week. You can make just dal rice or khichdi but building a nurturing environment is crucial for good health too.

8. Walk 100 steps (shatapavli) after dinner.

You may not realise the importance of movement and activity but it keeps the brain active, especially in older adults. It also helps prevent back pain, diabetes, heart disease and even depression.

Image source: Shutterstock