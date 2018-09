You must have watched a rugby match on Television but have you dared to play it? Do you know that playing rugby can help you to tone your body and strengthen your muscles? Don’t believe us? Just read it carefully and you will thank us later!

It can help you to strengthen your bones: Yes, if you want stronger bones just start playing rugby. You have heard it right! If you are bored of your regular gym routine and if you are looking for some variation in your exercise routine then rugby is your answer. You will need to throw the ball constantly which will require strength. It is a full body workout and can help your muscles to get toned and strong and keep you away from osteoporosis. So, just pick up the ball and run.

You will be able to become flexible: It can help you to increase your agility and flexibility as you are constantly required to dodge. This will also help you to improve your hand-eye-coordination and stamina. So, just start playing rugby and you will surely notice the difference.

It is a good form of cardio: If you want to stay hearty and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay, this sport can truly help you. It can help you to enhance your blood circulation and pump up your heart rate. You are required to sprint continuously which is a good form of cardio. Get going right away!

It can help you to enhance your self-confidence: It can be termed as a character building sport which can help you to become fearless, it can promote brotherhood, unity and togetherness.

It can help you to de-stress: Stress is a part and parcel of life. So, playing rugby can be a good stress-buster. Just start playing right away and you will enjoy it!