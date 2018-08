Do you feel lethargic after doing the same exercises every day? Is your gym session boring you out? Change your fitness routine. Don’t worry, we tell you what you can do to make it interesting!

Everyone wishes to get a slim, trim and a toned physique. If you also want to look hot and sexy opt for rowing workouts as it can be a boon for you. Rowing workouts can help you to exercise your whole body and can enhance your cardiovascular health. It can strengthen your joints and is a low-impact workout. Make sure that you do it under a proper guidance. So, just, get, set and row!

Here are a few benefits of rowing workouts

It can help you to lose weight: Are you worried about your weight and have tried everything you could do but have failed? Then, you should try it once. It can effectively help you to shed those excess kilos. So, just start rowing and get back into shape.

It can be good for your cardiovascular health: It can up your heart rate and oxygen consumption as it is an endurance exercise. Furthermore, it can cut down your risk of heart diseases and stroke.

It can tone your muscles: It can be beneficial for your back muscles, quadriceps, hamstrings and calf muscles and improve your overall well-being. You will be able to perform all your daily activities with ease and you will feel active and energize.

It can strengthen your back and shoulders: It can be a good upper body workout and can improve your posture and tackle back pain.

You can do it at home too: It is not necessary that you have to go to the gym only to do it. You can purchase a good rower and do it at your home as per your convenience.

It can be fun: you can easily stay engaged while doing it and if you want to go that extra mile just challenge yourself more by increasing the resistance.

Precautions

• Don’t forget to stretch before exercising.

• Keep the rowing handle in the straight line not doing so can increase your chances of injuries.

• Row with both your hands and avoid going wrong with the strokes.

• If you have any health conditions like arthritis, muscle spasm and so on, ask your doctor before opting for it.

• If your hands are sweaty you can use gloves which help you to keep injuries at bay.

