Slim and sexy Sanaya Irani who has mesmerized the audiences with her attractive looks and charming persona is a fitness enthusiast. The actress who won our hearts after she featured in the TV show ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ enjoys a massive fan following. The talented actress was known for her powerful acting skills in the soap ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’. She also featured in TV shows like ‘Chhanchhan’ and ‘Rangrasiya’. Sanaya who was also a participant of the reality dance shows ‘Jhalak Dikhhla’ Jaa and ”Nach Baliye” swears by yoga for her overall well-being.

The actress who manages to stay in top shape was also seen in Aamir Khan and Kajol starrer movie ‘Fanaa’. Do you wonder how Sanaya stays fit? Here, we decode her fitness secrets.

Sanaya makes sure that she never misses her fitness routine. She does yoga to stay fit and fine. Ýoga is good for your physical and mental well-being. It will help you to become flexible, strong and can improve your stamina and balance. Practising yoga on a daily basis can improve your bone health, posture and will help you to strengthen your muscles. Yoga can calm you and make you feel happy. Moreover, it can help you to build immunity.

Sanaya can be seen doing a headstand which releases tension, increases focus, improves digestion and shoulder strength, strengthens the core muscles. It also increases the blood flow. So, if you also plan to do a headstand, do it under the proper guidance. Don’t try it yourself if you are new to yoga.

So, give up your sedentary lifestyle and take up yoga for healthy living!

Read: All of us need to follow gorgeous Athiya Shetty’s healthy lifestyle

Read:We’re in love with Kriti Sanon’s gymming posts on Instagram!

Image Source: Instagram/ @ sanayairani