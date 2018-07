Lady’s finger or okra is one of the most popular and common one found in the kitchen with a lot of medicinal properties. Wonderful bhindi is nutritional powerhouse filled with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that provide an array of health benefits. Okra can be consumed by adding it to the stews, making okra sabzi and even in the form of pickle. It can aid weight loss, control blood sugar level and is good for your heart.

Okra is rich in vitamins, potassium, sodium, minerals, calcium, magnesium, manganese and zinc and can help you to improve your overall well-being. Here, we unearth the many health benefits of beautiful bhindi.

Can treat asthma

Yes! You have heard it right! Your favourite sabzi contains vitamin C is good for your respiratory health and can elevate asthma symptoms.

If you want to lower your cholesterol, eat okra

Lady’s finger has a high fibre content which will help you to manage your cholesterol level. Furthermore, it also promotes digestion and can facilitate proper bowel movements.

Helps you to build immunity

Okra is loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C which can help you to strengthen your immunity by keeping allergies and infections at bay.

It can be a boon during pregnancy

Vitamin A, B vitamins (B1, B2, B6), and vitamin C, and traces of zinc and calcium present in okra can help to treat constipation in pregnant women.

Bhindi can enhance your vision

It contains beta-carotene and vitamin C which can help you to improve your eyesight.

Can help you to maintain a good bone health

In the blood-clotting process, Vitamin K is a co-factor and can strengthen the bones.

Good for your skin

Consume okra which contains vitamin C and can help you to look young and radiant.

Try this amazing soup

You sip on tomato, sweet corn, manchow and palak soup on regular basis. But, you can try a variety of other soups as well. Okra can be a good option here. Gita Ramesh, Jt. Managing Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group, has dished out a yummy soup for you. Opt for it to stay healthy and hearty.

Okra Soup

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

12 lady’s finger (okara, bhindi), pat-dried, chopped into small pieces

1/2 cup French beans, washed, chopped

1 cup carrot, washed, chopped

1/2 onions, washed, chopped

2″piece ginger, chopped

1 garlic clove

Salt to taste

1 tbsp black peppercorns, crushed

Method

Put all the vegetables (except okra) into a pressure cooker with about 3 cups water. Cook well till 2-3 whistles are released.

Strain all the vegetables in a strainer and keep the stock aside. You can add some more water to this and bring to the boil.

Now add the cut okra to the stock and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add salt to taste.

Sprinkle some freshly crushed black pepper while serving.

Image Source: Shutterstock