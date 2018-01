After a stressful day at work, taking a hot water bath is not only relaxing but also rejuvenating. Don’t you agree? And the same can be achieved when you go in for sauna baths. It not only opens up the skin pores but also lightens up your mood and calms your mind. Sauna baths can be good for the heart.According to various studies, sauna baths improve the functioning of the heart. It also lowers the risk of heart complications like congestive heart failure and heart attack. Here are three reasons why every person should consider sauna baths on a regular basis. Also read about the other health benefits of a sauna/steam bath.

1. Relieves stress: It is a known fact that stress also affects the heart health. The day-to-day trouble at work and home can take a toll on the heart, in the long run, predisposing you to heart disease. However, taking a steam bath can provide relief from stress. It not only improves the blood circulation in the body but also relaxes the muscles. A sauna also promotes the release of endorphins, feel-good hormones, lowering the effect of stress on the mind, body and heart.

2. Lowers high blood pressure: The steam in a sauna causes the body temperature to rise and explains the blood vessels. This causes the blood to flow through them faster and the overall circulation of blood in the body is improved. Sauna bathing leads to a significant increase in heart rate and reduction in total vascular resistance, thereby decreasing blood pressure. Studies have shown that long-term sauna bathing may help lower blood pressure in patients with hypertension [1].

3. Improves cardiovascular function: According to a study [2], sauna bathing has been well tolerated by patients with chronic heart failure even after a single exposure. It showed that the left ventricular ejection fraction increased from 24+/-7% to 31+/-9% following a four-week period of sauna bathing. Moreover, regular steam baths also help train the cardiac muscles to beat more effectively, thus improving cardiovascular function. It is also shown to improve symptoms and exercise tolerance in chronic cardiac heart failure patients.[3] Here are few cardiologist recommended exercise tips for a healthy heart.

Note: If you already suffer from a heart condition or any health problem, then consult your doctor before giving it a try!

