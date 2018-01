In India, saying the word vagina itself is like taking the name of ‘Lord Voldemort’ in ‘Harry Potter’. And when people don’t even say the word, forget about discussing it and issues related to it like menstruation, etc. which then leads to a whole lot of misconceptions about the subject in the heads of people who don’t have one- men. We asked a few real men about the misconceptions they had about the vagina and the answers were hilarious. Take a look.

Suraj says, ‘I had no idea that the female gender peed and had sex with different cavities down there. It was only later in the bio class that I got to know the real thing. ‘

Vishal says, ‘Since I hadn’t seen a real vagina I used to think that a vagina looks exactly like what it looks in the biology textbooks. Yes! With the ovaries and everything. I would wonder how women hid their complicated looking private parts so easily.’

Gaurav says, ‘While growing up, I knew that kids come out from a woman’s private parts but I always wondered about the size of the opening- the vagina. Looking at the sizes of babies around me, I only thought that women’s private parts’ openings would almost be of the size of the baby’s circumference. That used to scare the hell out of me. It’s only much later I got to know that a vagina stretches to become that big and later contracts.

Navin says, ‘Mine is a bit bizarre but I legit used to think that way. I used to think that women are born with penises like us. It’s only later that it is removed by the doctors. I have no explanation for this but this is what I used to think.’

Udit says, ‘I used to think that women have genitals like us but they could conveniently insert it whenever they wanted to and hence never had a bulge like us. I used to hate the fact that I wasn’t able to do that.’