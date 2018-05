Each year, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is widely celebrated as Ramadan. It involves abstaining from drinking, smoking, sex, food between particular hours of the day. Hundreds of millions of Muslims around the globe started their holy fast from Thursday morning. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam.

The holy month of Ramadan means fasting, feasting as well as celebration. The month, which marks an auspicious beginning for Muslims also calls for a month long fast. Although, we must know that one of the most often asked question is whether one can exercise while fasting. Here’s what our experts have to say:

‘While there is no specific recommendation, people can for a walk and indulge in mild aerobics, depending on their body’s response to exercise. These can be done post sunset, or late evening after special prayers,’ said Dr Altamash Shaikh, Consultant Endocrinologist, Diabetologist and Metabolic Specialist, Mumbai.

Pavithra N Raj, Dietician Executive, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur another expert, lays down following rules-

Light exercise can be done with low intensity in order to prevent muscle mass before suhoor and after taraweeh.

We suggest you work out at a time when energy levels are at their best and re-hydration is possible.

Allow at least 1 – 2 hours after eating to begin your exercise routine, to give your body enough time to digest properly.

Maintain hydration throughout your workout and don’t forget to drink plenty of water after, to replenish the water and mineral losses due to sweating.

Water regulates your body temperature, lubricates your joints and transports nutrients throughout your body. Staying hydrated is particularly important during exercise.

