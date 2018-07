We hardly think about parsley when we go for grocery shopping. But, we should give it a thought as it helps to boost our immune system. Parsley is widely used as a garnish or as a topping in many cuisines. The Mediterranean region the home of the garden parsley which is cultivated as a herb, a spice, and a vegetable and it is one of the main ingredients of a salad. Parsley (petroselinum crispum) has the power to enhance the look and the aroma of any dish.

Parsley can prevent halitosis as it has antibacterial properties which inhibit the development of bacteria, it is good for your bones, can boost your immune system, can be a boon for your skin and keeps your heart healthy.” Parsley is a good source of Vitamin B and folic acid and helps in fighting diabetes. Consuming parsley can be helpful in treating colon cancer and arteriosclerosis and halitosis. It also fights inflammation and prevents wrinkles, explains Manjari Chandra, Consultant Therapeutic Nutritionist, Manjiri Wellness.

Speaking about how can incorporate parsley in the diet, Manjari Chandra says, “Parsley is usually used in hot dishes and it is added at the end of the cooking process. This is done to retain its taste, colour, flavour and nutritional value.”

Though this herb is popular, it is often under-rated and is mostly used for garnishing of the dishes. Read: Eat parsley and dill to reduce your risk of cancer

Following are the different ways to consume the nutrient dense herb

Chopped parsley can be sprinkled on soups, sauces, salads, vegetable sautés and grilled fish to add a flavour to the dish.

As per Manjari Chandra, ” Add parsley to bulgur wheat, chopped green onions (scallions), mint leaves, lemon juice and olive oil to make tabouli ( a middle eastern classic dish).”

Combine chopped parsley, garlic and lemon zest, and rub it on the chicken to add a flavour and aroma to the dish.

Healthy and colourful salad of fennel, orange, cherry tomatoes, pumpkin seeds and parsley leaves can be served during parties and functions.

So, the next time when you go out for grocery shopping, don’t forget to add the power-packed parsley in your diet. Consuming parsley can surely help you to improve your overall well-being! Read: 5 herbs that will boost your juice’s healing power

Image Source: Shutterstock