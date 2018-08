Did you know the majority of your headaches could be solved with posture correction? In a posture where you hold your head and chin forward with an exaggerated arch in the neck, the weight of your head causes strain on the neck muscles and thus causes headaches. But instead of posture correction, a lot of people go for painkillers which really don’t resolve the problem permanently. Simply tucking your chin in and reducing the arch of your neck will help better with relieving pain than a painkiller.

What you think is convenient could be the reason for your inconvenience. Like sitting with a hunch back seems convenient but in long run, it causes a misalignment in the cervical backbone and leads to multiple neck problems.

Yoga for posture

Dr Himabindu, trainer for Spinecare Yoga program at The Art of Living International Ashram says, “Yoga is aligning the body in various postures. Among the thousands of asanas, it is very interesting to know that many of them have been named after animals. Some of these asanas help relax the spine and improve the posture. They increase the spinal strength. For example, ‘makarasan’ is lying on the floor like a crocodile. This asana is very relaxing. So is ‘Marjariasana’ or the cat stretch which is good for the spine.”

Here is how to do these yoga asanas for posture correction

Makarasana or crocodile pose

• Lie flat on your stomach with your arms folded and your head resting on it. Your legs should be stretched at full length.

• Raise your head and shoulders, and rest your chin in your palms. Place your elbows on the floor.

• Now separate your elbows keeping some space between them to slightly reduce the strain on them. Adjust your elbows in such a way that there is no pressure on the back or the lower neck.

• Now close your eyes and relax your whole body.

• Stay in the relaxed position for some time then gently release the posture.

Marjaryasana or cat pose

Position yourself on your hands and your knees. Make sure your legs are directly below your pelvis and your hands are directly below your shoulders.

Keep your head in a neutral position with your eyes looking at the floor. Now exhale and round your spine towards the ceiling.

Make sure you do not change the position of your hands or raise your hips. Lower your head at the neck gently (leave it loose).

You should feel a stretch in your back. Now, inhale and come back to the starting position.

Next, bend your back in the opposite direction, driving your navel to the floor.

Point your head gently upwards. You will feel a stretch in your spine.

Hold this position for a few counts, and come back to the starting position.

