The time you spend sweating it out in the gym gets all the credit when it comes to your fitness routine. But things like quality sleep and good nutrition matters as well. Few post-workout rules you should follow to recover properly. Here are the four things that should definitely be a part of your post-workout routine if you want to maximize your results.

Stretch out

Cooling down brings your body to resting position, so do not forget to stretch and cool down. After a rigorous workout session, it is best not to stop suddenly but bring down your heart rate slowly by practising a few post-workout exercises like stretching. Implement stretching in your workout routine to reduce soreness and to increase the range of motion. According to experts, you should hold your stretches for at least 15 seconds each time. To recover completely from the workout you can also use a foam roller on extra sore muscles.

Hydrate yourself

Your body loses a lot of water during exercise, so it is important to hydrate yourself post-workout. To replenish the lost water content drink coconut water, normal water, fruit juices and electrolytes. This will help to prevent muscle cramps, nausea and fatigue. And also helps to keep your skin glowing. Drinking fluids will also prevent you from bingeing on unhealthy snacks.

Refuel yourself with nutrition

Post-workout, your body looks for protein and carbohydrate to rebuild muscle. So refuelling your body in a timely manner is important. In fact, not eating after a workout can leave you feeling low. Some of the foods which one can have after post-workout are mixed berries, eggs, oatmeal, grilled chicken, sweet potatoes, cottage cheese, mixed nuts, avocados, whole-grain bread and so on.

Take a cool shower

After a workout, taking a cool shower increases the healing process and also helps to decrease the inflammation. However, you don’t have to take an ice bath but you can lower down the shower temperature. Cooling down your body can maximize the results and help you to achieve your goal easily. It is also a matter of hygiene, it also helps to detox, leaving your skin fresh and glowing.

Image Source: Shutterstock