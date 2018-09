A plank is an exercise in which you need to hold a position steadily for some amount of time. This leads increases endurance in the abs, stability, core strength, focus and concentration. Here are some plank variations, you have got to try:

Weighted planks: Planks are challenging but when you add weights to it, it becomes even more effective because it adds resistance helping core muscles get tighter. You need to place the weight above the lower back after assuming a normal plank position. Wait for a few seconds. You must be careful about your posture and the weights that you are putting on your back. Weighted planks help improve lung capacity, back strength and stability.

Elbow plank: Get down in a prone position on the floor and use your forearms to support your weight. Make sure your arms are bent and below the shoulders. Keep your back straight and hold this position as long as possible. Elbow plank tones your hips, hamstrings and butt. Try to hold the plank for a minute and do 4-5 repetitions.

Upward plank pose with a leg up: This will stretch and tone your shoulders, the back of your arms, your upper back, lower back and your hips. This a good way to reduce fat from your shoulders, lower back, hips and buttocks. It increases upper body strength. Sit on a yoga mat with your legs stretched out and place your hands a few inches behind your hips on the floor. Your fingers should point towards your body. Breathing in, press your hands and feet onto the floor while you lift your hips up till your torso is parallel to the floor. Gently, bring your shoulder blades down and tilt your head backwards. You should not compress your neck while you are in this position. Then slowly raise your left leg and extend your shoulder blades towards each other. Hold this position and then rest. Then do it with the other leg.