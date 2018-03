Read this in Hindi.

No celebrations are complete without dessert and Ravo is a traditional Pateti dish. It is made using semolina and is quite rich due to the addition of dry fruits and nuts. This is a healthier version which uses jaggery and milk and water to lower the calorie count. Relish it but don’t be too indulgent as it is still calorie-rich. Also try patra ni machchi, here is the recipe.

Ingredients:

Rava or semolina – 1 cup

Jaggery powder – 1 cup

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Cardamom – 3

Nutmeg (powder) – ½ tsp

Water – 1 cup

Milk – 1 cup

Pista and almond (flakes) – ½ cup

Chironji – 2 tbsp

Raisins – 2 tbsp

Cashews (sliced) – 2 tbsp

Method:

Dry roast rava for 5 minutes.

Roast chironji and raisins in little ghee in a non-stick pan. Keep aside.

Heat ghee in a non-stick pan and add the rava.

Roast till it turns light brown.

Add hot water, milk and cover. Let it cook for some time.

Add jaggery powder and mix well.

Garnish with chironji, raisins and nuts.

Serve hot.

Image source: Shutterstock (Image for representation purpose only)