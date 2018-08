Like his father famous veteran cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi, Angad Bedi has garnered a lot of attention due to his magical persona and attractive looks. Angad enjoys a massive fan following and is a heartthrob of many due to his amazing acting and hosting skills. The cricketer-turned-actor who was seen in movies like ‘F.A.L.T.U’, ‘Pink’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and many more is a fitness fanatic. He is always in sync with his fitness routine.

The talented actor who was also the host of ‘Emotional Atyachar (Season 1)’ and a participant of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (Season 3)’ follows his fitness routine religiously. His fitness routine consists of rope exercises, kettlebell workouts, boxing and so on. Along with exercising the dashing actor is mindful of his eating and follows a well-balanced diet. Angad who often posts his fitness pictures on Instagram never fails to motivate us. So, just like Angad embrace healthy living and ditch your sedentary lifestyle.

Today, many people follow a faulty lifestyle which can wreak their o=well-being. It can put you at the risk of many health issues like diabetes high blood pressure, stress, anxiety and so on. So, it is essential to stay physically active and lead a happy and a healthy life. Similarly, Angad to believes in staying healthy and hearty and his Instagram is a proof of it.

You can see Angad boxing. Boxing can help you to get rid of your excess kilos, it can be beneficial for your cardiovascular health and it can help you to become strong and agile. Furthermore, it can improve your hand-eye-coordination, enhance your balance, stamina and help you to become agile. Boxing is also considered as a total body workout and help you to de-stress. It can also perk up your mood.

The chivalrous actor does kettlebell swings too. It can help you to tone your body and the rewards are- you may look sexy and it can help you to lose weight as well. The amazing exercise can help you to increase your strength, balance, flexibility and endurance. It can help you to burn calories. So, want to look rough and rugged, just hit the gym right away and start doing kettlebell swings.

The robust actor who believes in sweating it out hard in the gym also does strength training to improve his overall well-being. Isn’t he nailing it like a boss? Well, Angad you have successfully managed to inspire us! You are a pro.

Image Source: Instagram/ @ angadbedi