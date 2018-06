Bhujangasana or cobra pose is one of the most opted for yoga asana when it comes to back strengthening. It is, however, one pose that is beneficial for the entire body- right from head to toe. Here’s how you should perform it and all its benefits:

How to do Bhujangasana?

Lie flat on stomach. Keep hands at shoulder level on either sides, close to the chest- palms facing the ground.

Place your body weight on your palms and slowly raise head and trunk.

Press hips,thigh and feet on the floor.

Hold the position for 10 seconds while breathing normally.

To release slowly come down and rest forehead on the ground.

The pose has loads of health benefits. Here are 5 of them:

Thyroid: The pose is excellent for thyroid as well as parathyroid glands. Reports suggests that the pose helps in preventing thyroid related problems. The pose calls for stretching of thyroid glands that help in minimalzing the symptoms and problems related to thyroid. Stronger back: Bhujangasana is known to be the best for lower back. It works best to get rid of lower back pain and also helps in strengthening your back. Read: 5 exercises to strengthen your lower back! ‘Decreases stiffness in lower back,’ said Annamma Varghese, Professor, K.J.Somaiya College of Physiotherapy. Releasing stress and controlling anxiety: While doing this pose, you are actually stretching almost all your muscles. The abdominal area, the adrenaline glands etc are all massaged in the process. This stretching helps in relieving stress and tension. Aid weight loss. The pose helps in digestion process and hence is also a good one to treat constipation! Read: Try these yoga poses to improve digestion! Helps in breast enlargement and shoulder stretch. The asana helps in toning your upper body. ‘The pose, stretches shoulders,chest and abdominal muscles. It also strengthens the arms,’ added Varghese.

A piece of advice: Do this pose only while your stomach is empty. Avoid it if you’re pregnant or have had abdominal surgeries lately.

