The wonderful olives are rich in phosphorus, zinc, iron and many moiré essential nutrients. It is one of the healthiest fruit which can help you to keep many diseases at bay. Moreover, it can be used in salads, sandwiches and pasta dishes. Olives can be a boon for your skin as it is loaded with antioxidant properties and can help you to tackle ageing. Here, we list down some health benefits of this magical fruit.

It can help you to control your cholesterol: Blood vessels get damaged and fat builds up in arteries when free radicals oxidize cholesterol. Olives contain monounsaturated fats and polyphenols which can manage your cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke and so on.

Blood vessels get damaged and fat builds up in arteries when free radicals oxidize cholesterol. Olives contain monounsaturated fats and polyphenols which can manage your cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, heart attack, stroke and so on. It can lower your risk of cancer: Black olives contain Vitamin E and monounsaturated fats which can decrease your risk of colon cancer and thereby neutralize free radicals. Olive oil is loaded with phyto-nutrient oleocanthal which can lower the risk of breast cancer and its recurrence.

Black olives contain Vitamin E and monounsaturated fats which can decrease your risk of colon cancer and thereby neutralize free radicals. Olive oil is loaded with phyto-nutrient oleocanthal which can lower the risk of breast cancer and its recurrence. It is good for your bone health: Want stronger bones? Start eating olives. Olives contain vitamin D, calcium and phosphorus and can be good for your bones. Furthermore, it can also keep various health issues like osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and many more at bay.

Want stronger bones? Start eating olives. Olives contain vitamin D, calcium and phosphorus and can be good for your bones. Furthermore, it can also keep various health issues like osteoporosis, osteoarthritis and many more at bay. It can aid digestion : Olive is rich in fibre and can clear your colon by helping you to get rid of constipation. It enhances the functioning of your body by helping you to eliminate the toxins effectively from the body. moreover, it can also reduce the formation of gallstones.

: Olive is rich in fibre and can clear your colon by helping you to get rid of constipation. It enhances the functioning of your body by helping you to eliminate the toxins effectively from the body. moreover, it can also reduce the formation of gallstones. It can help you to keep your vision intact: If you find it difficult to see properly, then consume olives. When converted into retinal from the vitamin A present in olives can be helpful for your retina. It helps to distinguish between light and dark by enhancing your night vision.

If you find it difficult to see properly, then consume olives. When converted into retinal from the vitamin A present in olives can be helpful for your retina. It helps to distinguish between light and dark by enhancing your night vision. It can keep allergies away: Olives contain vitamin E and they are anti-allergenic. So, just including it in your salad or soup can help you to stay fit and fine.

Note: Don’t go overboard. Ask your expert about the quantity in which you should eat it.

Image Source: Shutterstock