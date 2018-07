There is a popular belief that obesity is rarely caused only by our genes. Genes influence every aspect of human development, physiology and adaptation, obesity is no exception. However, we rarely know about the specific genes that contribute to obesity. According to the Harvard School of Public Health, the genetic factors linked to obesity doesn’t comprise major risk. Even sometimes people who carry genes associated with obesity don’t become overweight, and vice versa. That is because the weight is also influenced by lifestyle factors rather than possible genetic factors.

According to a 2014 study, consumption of fried food could also interact with genes related to obesity. HSPH also stated that obesity is caused solely by genetic mutations. One such rare form of obesity is known as monogenetic obesity. It appears to be caused by spontaneous mutations in single genes that are involved in appetite control and food intake.

Based on evidence from animal models and twin studies, another condition known as common obesity which may also have a genetic link. This type of obesity is believed to be affected by multiple genes rather than a single gene.

However, according to a recent study of the Technical University of Munich (TUM), there is no clear evidence for the effect of genetic factors on the consumption of total calories, carbohydrates, and fat. Even the experience of gene-based dietary recommendations has yet to be proven, according to the current state of knowledge.

Thus, those who are overweight with a genetic predisposition may be able to lose their weight slowly by changing their lifestyles. Healthy lifestyle habits will still make you healthier even if your weight remains unchanged.

Follow these steps to reduce the risk of obesity:

Go for a walk daily

If you move more you will become more healthy. Try to go out for 10 minutes walk in the morning before work, and 10 minutes during your lunch break. Then, try to end your day with a 10-minute stroll after dinner.

Follow strict diet

Increase your intake of healthier foods. Fill at least half your plate with fruits and veggies at each meal.

Get adequate sleep

If you sleep properly at night, you feel much more energetic during the days. And it will help you to keep active throughout the day. According to various studies, the link between lack of sleep and hormonal changes that can lead to weight gain.

