Organic foods are always a smart choice irrespective of the diet you are in. Though they cost you more, the health and environmental benefits of organic foods outweigh the higher price point. Here are some of the reasons to choose organic foods.

They Are Chemical-free

Crops treated with chemicals impact our body negatively in very many ways. Almost 20-30 artificial toxins can be found in the skin of a chemically-grown apple even after rinsing it. As per the reports of the National Academy of Sciences, 90 per cent chemicals are not tested for long-term health effects before they are considered ‘safe’. Even the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tests only 1 per cent of foods for pesticide residue. You don’t need to worry about these issues if you go for organic foods, as they are free from chemicals, toxins and pesticides. They are also more nutrition-dense than conventionally grown foods.

They Are Not Genetically Modified

Genetically engineered (GE) foods affect our health beyond measure.

They are Way More Nutritious

Organically grown foods have more nutrients, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and micronutrients than commercially grown foods because the soil is managed and nourished with sustainable practices. When comparing the nutritional value of organic foods and conventionally grown fruits, vegetables, and grains, studies found more of several nutrients in the organic crops. A review conducted by the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine states that five servings of organically grown vegetables such as lettuce, spinach, carrots, cabbage and potatoes provide an adequate allowance of vitamin C, whereas the similar amount of servings of conventionally grown vegetables do not.

They Are More Flavourful

Organic fruits and vegetables are always allowed to grow fully in the field instead of gassing them to stimulate the ripening process. This is what helps to retain the original flavour and texture of the crops.

They are free from injected hormones and drugs

Intensively farmed animals are given anti-parasite drugs, antibiotics, growth promoting drugs and many other medicines on a daily basis. Certified organic animal produce has to be free from hormones and antibiotics. Organically raised animals also have the highest welfare standards, with plenty of space to graze naturally on organic pasture. They are not caged.

They Preserve Our Ecosystem

Organic farming focusses on environmentally sustainable practices and supports farming in harmony with nature. Crop rotation and preservation of soil keep farmlands healthy and chemical-free. Insects, frogs, birds, and soil organisms are not killed in organic farming so that the crops and farms can retain their full potential.

They Reduce Environmental Pollution

Pesticides, fertilisers and chemicals pollute our environment and water supplies, destroying the value of fertile farmland. Certified organic rules require responsible management of healthy soil and biodiversity. They do not permit the use of toxic chemicals in farming. Thus organic farming practices reduce pollution, conserve water, reduce soil erosion, and increase soil fertility. They also result in limited energy usage. Pesticide-free farming is also better for the health of animals, birds and people residing around the farmland.

Image Source: Shutterstock