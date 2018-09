Which of these nutritional misconceptions do you believe in? © Shutterstock

The advantage of integrative and functional nutrition is that I get to treat and meet women of all age groups with different perceptions of health and healthy eating. Some are funny views, which are fun to crack up on, but some are scary and worrisome. Here are a few myths I would like to debunk about millennial women and what they term “healthy eating.”

1) Carbohydrates are bad- They avoid or simply cut out carbohydrates from all meals as they think carbs are bad and not needed to fuel the body – which is the biggest myth today. As a matter of fact, complex carbs are a must and actually very healthy, for e.g. a few select grains, beans, starchy vegetables etc amongst others.

2) All fats are harmful- Younger women feel all fats do more damage if consumed and are high in calories so they avoid it completely. Fats are an essential macronutrient our bodies require to retain micronutrients and have many more important functions like maintaining our fountain of youth, optimizing mental wellness and organ functioning.

3) Potatoes, Beetroot, Sweet potatoes and other starchy vegetables are fattening and should not be eaten- Most ask me repeatedly, “Are you sure I could eat potatoes, beetroot and sweet potatoes in my salad or as a vegetable on a daily basis?” I constantly reiterate that you can as they have essential nutrients and probiotics and as they digest in our intestines they multiply the gut bacteria.

4) Packaged health drinks or fruit juices are healthy and can replace natural fruits- Quick grab and go drinks are becoming popular for the new generation for convenience. They never read the labels. If they take the time to read the labels then they would realize these are high in calories, artificially flavoured and really damaging.

5) Traditional meals are fattening- If they looked around; the younger generation is on an average fatter than what their grandparents were. One in every 3 teenager today is obese. Fast food chain, sedentary lifestyles and gadget addiction has made them fatter, not traditional meals.

6) Trying different fad diets helps one lose weight and stay fit- the latest keto diet craze has them trusting anyone with their bodies and minds risking their well being and paying huge amounts of money to even a nutritionally unqualified individual. Anyone and everyone is supplying keto meals and keto diet consultations and everyone is ready to hire them. A diet is the kinds of foods a person, community and animal eat traditionally, naturally and locally and not a particular diet.

7) Separating nutrients to lose weight and help in digestion- Eating more of any one macro cannot help to lose weight and increase metabolism – for e.g.: eating only fats or only proteins to lose weight. Our bodies are designed to digest all macros together and absorption, assimilation, detoxification and elimination all happen simultaneously.

8) All organic foods are good- Buying only organic is good without having any knowledge about its origin. It’s more of a status symbol than a health concern.

9) Fruit juice has the same benefits are fruits– It is easier to drink juice and get all the nutrients rather than waste time on eating the entire fruit. Millennial want it the easier way, juice it.

10) Imported grains, fruits and vegetables are healthier than local, seasonal and traditional ones- Flown in from miles away, imported foods are perceived as healthier and yummier than locally grown seasonal foods.

11) Salad dressings are healthy- As a result of adding salad dressings in their salad to make it tastier, they unknowingly add more sugar, preservatives and stabilizers in the name of health making the meal zoom north from 200 calories to 500 calories.

12) Sparkling Mineral water is healthy- On a daily basis they drink sparkling water, which is in plastic bottles with xenoestrogens. These mimic natural estrogens causing more harm than any benefits.

By Payal Kothari, Integrative Nutritionist and Life Coach.