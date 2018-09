We all know that eating green fruits and vegetables is good for our health. But we should also know that eating more white or brown fruits and vegetables are also good for our overall health. The brown-coloured vegetables and fruits contain large amounts of flavones and flavonols (anthoxanthins). This is a type of water-soluble pigment which ranges in colour from colourless or white to yellow or cream.

White or brown coloured fruits and vegetables include date, white peach, ginger, mushroom, potato, white corn, turnip, etc. Here are the health benefits of eating brown-coloured vegetables and fruits.

Good for heart health

White or brown coloured fruits and vegetables like dates, mushrooms bananas and potatoes contain a good amount of potassium. And it is required by the body to control the electrical activity of the muscles and heart. A good amount of potassium intake lowers the risk of stroke, decreases cholesterol and blood pressure levels, thus promoting a healthy heart.

Boosts immunity

White or brown fruits and vegetables also contain nutrients like lignans EGCG and SDG, beta-glucans which are known for their immune boosting activity. They strengthen your immune system which is important to keep any type of harmful diseases away. Mushrooms help to boost the immune system as they contain one mineral known as selenium.

Increases metabolism

They have metabolism-boosting properties that help you maintain a healthy weight and promote fat burn. As mushrooms are rich in selenium which boosts metabolism, and as a result, they help you to burn more calories.

Keeps digestive tract healthy

Eating pears, potatoes with skin, and mushrooms help to maintain a healthy digestive system because these fruits and veggies contain lots of fibre. They also reduce the risk of colon cancer. Fibre prevents constipation or irregular stools, thus keep your digestive tract healthy.