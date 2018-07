Calorie is a term that, in most cases, is pronounced almost together with weight loss. But calories do more for your body than just determining the reading on your weighing scale. Read on to know more.

What are Calories?

Calorie is the amount of heat needed to increase the temperature of 1 gram of water by 1 degree Celsius. In terms of human body, it’s the energy that your body needs to keep going. The primary source of calories are macronutrients, the greatest source of nutrients that our body relies on.

What Are Macronutrients?

Macronutrients are composed of carbohydrates, proteins and fats. Here is a lowdown on them.

Carbohydrates: Considered to be the main source of energy for our body, they provide 4 calories per gram. According to the dietary guidelines, 55 per cent of our daily calorie consumption should come from carbohydrates. This macronutrient comes mainly from sugar, bread, pasta, grains, legumes, dairy products, fruits and vegetables. When carbohydrates are digested, they are broken into simple sugars known as glucose, which our body uses in multiple ways starting from building cartilage and nerve tissues to bone formation and brain functioning. Depending on the molecular structure, carbohydrate is either classified as simple and complex. The most common examples of simple carbohydrate are sugar, fruits and fruit juices. Whole grains, vegetables and brown rice, on the other hand, are complex carbohydrates.

Proteins: One gram of protein yields 4 calories. As men have more muscle mass than women, their protein requirement is also higher. According to experts, women require 46g of protein per day while the figure is 56g for men. Though meat and dairy products are the main sources of protein, there are plant sources as well: nuts, seeds, legumes and soya.

Fats: They are the highest sources of calories among the macronutrients. One gram of fat packs in 9 calories. As per the guidelines, 30 per cent of your daily calories should come from this macronutrient. There are two types of fats: Saturated fats and unsaturated fats. The sources for saturated fats include meat and dairy products while unsaturated fat comes from nuts, fish and plant oils. The later is a better choice for your health.

How much calories does one need?

Refer to this chart to get your facts and stats right.

Sedentary Moderately Active Active Child (2-3 Years) 1000 cals 1,000-1,400 cals 1,000-1,400 cals Man (20-50 Years) 2200-2400 cals 2400-2800 cals 2800-3000 cals Woman (20-50 Years) 1800-2000 cals 2000-2200 cals 2200-2400 cals

By sedentary we mean a lifestyle including very low or light physical activity comprised of only daily chores.

By moderately active we mean a lifestyle that comprises of physical activity equivalent to a daily walk (about 1.5 to 3 miles at the speed of 3 to 4 miles per hour), in addition to daily chores.

By active we mean a lifestyle where daily chores are accompanied by physical activity equivalent to walking more than 3 miles per day at the speed of 3 to 4 miles per hour.

