Zinc is an important mineral for the body and zinc play an important role in the normal growth and functioning of the reproductive system. Zinc is a necessary nutrient for the synthesis of nucleic acids (a component of DNA) and proteins in the body. Lack of zinc in your regular diet can lead to many health issues, such as hair loss, skin problems, and infections. Infants, adolescents, pregnant, lactating women and children are most at risk for a zinc deficiency across worldwide. So it is important that they consume enough zinc-rich foods daily and infants can get sufficient amount of zinc from breast milk. According to the National Institute of Health, an adult male should get 11 milligrams of Zinc daily, and adult female should get 8 milligrams. So to meet your daily zinc need, here is the list of different foods which you can incorporate into your diet.

Eggs

In egg yolks, the content of zinc is higher than what is found in other foods. So, to boost your zinc levels include eggs in your breakfast.

Wheat Germ

Wheat germ contains vitamins B, zinc, iron, phosphorus, selenium and potassium. It makes an excellent food option for a healthy diet.

Cereals

For receiving the daily requirement of vitamins and minerals, cereals are known to be the best option. Whole grain, bran and multigrain cereals are loaded with zinc.

Garlic

Garlic is a herb widely used for medicinal purposes and for adding flavour in foods. Besides zinc, garlic has high levels of vitamin B6 & C, manganese, and selenium.

Meat

Meat foods are one of the best foods for zinc. Lamb, pork and chicken are meats that have the highest concentration of zinc. You should have meat at least twice a week.

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of zinc; a 100 gram serving of pumpkin seeds can fulfil the daily requirement of the mineral. Eat them raw to obtain the maximum amount of zinc.

Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds are rich in many minerals, including zinc. You can use sesame seed flour instead of wheat flour for making bread.

The above-mentioned are some foods that are a great addition to any diet and possess the highest amount of naturally-occurring zinc.

Image Source: Shutterstock