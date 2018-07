Known as the sunshine vitamin, vitamin D is sourced primarily from sunrays. This fat-soluble vitamin plays a crucial role to improve our bone health by ensuring efficient calcium absorption. It also helps to balance our endocrine system and regulates the immune system.

Why Do We Need Vitamin D?

Various studies have shown that vitamin D can cut down on the risk of early death significantly in people who have cardiovascular disease. A recent research revealed that the risk can be lowered by 30 per cent. Another study has shown that vitamin D can improve the overall health of malnourished children and help them learn languages easily. This finding could help in the management of acute malnutrition, which affects 20 million children worldwide currently. It is equally important for the brain, immunity, heart, and other functions of our body. Deficiency of vitamin D can also lead to brittle bones.

How do We Get It?

You get your daily dose of vitamin D from the UVB rays of the sun. The best time to get UVB rays is when the sun is about 50 degrees above the horizon or higher (90 degrees above your head). This happens when your shadow is slightly shorter than your height. But how much time should you spend under the sun to get enough of vitamin D? It depends on your complexion, where you live, season and what time of the day it is. The further north you live, the more is the requirement of sun exposure. For instance, in the month of June, a fair-skinned New Yorker will need to sit on the local beach during the afternoon for 10-15 minutes (without sunblock) to generate 15,000-20,000 IUs of vitamin D. But the same person will need 20-30 minutes for the same amount if he is in the UK or Canada. However, people with darker complexions may need 20 – 30 times more exposure to generate this amount.

To track the amount of Vitamin D you get from the sun based on your age, location, body type, and time of the day, you can download the app called D Minder.

Other Sources

Though the sun is the best source of this vitamin, you can try and get it from some foods too! Here is your go-to list.

Cod liver oil: This cod liver oil is considered to be extremely healthy and it can be obtained from the liver of the fish. It helps to ease joint pains and can be consumed in oil or capsule form.

Mushrooms: Mushrooms are low in calorie and can be consumed daily. Dried shiitake mushrooms are excellent sources of vitamin D3 as well as vitamin B.

Salmon: Salmon is another good source of D3, Omega 3 and protein. Aim for a four-ounce serving of this fatty fish twice a week.

Sunflower seeds: These seeds not only have vitamin D3 but also monounsaturated fats and protein.

Egg yolks: While egg whites give us protein, vitamin D is hidden in those bright yolks.

Keep In Mind: Overexposure to sunlight should be avoided. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is responsible for several chronic diseases and has acute detrimental effects on human skin, including sunburn, psoriasis and cancer.

Image Source: Shutterstock